eZanga uncovers click-fraud threat

The findings show that hackers have found another way to access thousands of machines by creating a string of fraud that nestles itself in browser plug-ins. Because of this, thousands of ordinary consumers are at risk of unwittingly installing corrupted plug-ins, ultimately causing advertisers to lose money from invaluable clicks.

These click bots are able to then take control of web browsers and alter them in such a way that users are completely unaware they have become part of a click bot farm. Due to this technology’s unsuspecting nature, the malware is able to run longer, as users are completely oblivious to its existence and therefore do not eradicate it. As a result, more ads receive invalid clicks and, potentially, more personal data is stolen from affected users.

In addition to committing click-fraud and stealing personal information, hackers use this string of fraud to inject scripts onto unsuspecting websites to produce other kinds of income. This includes dropping tracking pixels for companies that pay, and injecting hack scripts to make it easier to hack websites with high traffic.

eZanga is a digital marketing company that helps companies grow their business through multiple advertising solutions, including pay per click and cost per call.