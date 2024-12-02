EyeVerify, Daon to provide biometrics technology

The alliance aims to integrate Eyeprint ID technology into Daon’s IdentityX authentication platform, allowing eye recognition feature for this platform.

Eyeprint ID, a FIDO-certified biometric solution, enables Daon, an international biometrics and identity assurance software company, to provide IdentityX’s customers with an additional biometric option that satisfies consumer interest in authentication methods for mobile apps.

Furthermore, the solution offers biometric options such as face, fingerprint and voice recognition.