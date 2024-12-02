EyeLock, VOXX Electronics to launch myris

The joint companies will release myris, a USB-enabled iris identity authenticator that offers a new way to authenticate a digital identity. myris uses EyeLocks video based iris authentication technology and works by converting an individuals iris patterns to a code unique only to that person, then matches that code to the eyes to grant access to the devices and digital platforms. myris plugs into any USB compatible device and provides security for up to five users.

Established in 2006, EyeLock is a provider of iris-based identity authentication technology solutions. The company has become a member of the FIDO Alliance in June 2013.

