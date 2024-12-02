EyeLock launches laptop with embedded EyeLock ID technology

Created in partnership with global original design manufacturer WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation), the laptop uses EyeLocks iris identity authentication technology to provide users security for critical access points. EyeLock and WNC have created a module that integrates into existing laptop architectures.

EyeLock provides security with EyeLock ID technology. The companys technology enables the secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLocks software has been integrated across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords.

Wistron NeWeb Corporation provides design and manufacturing of advanced wireless communication products.

In November 2014, EyeLock has entered into an agreement with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC).