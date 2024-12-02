EyeLock introduces new authentication technology

The technology is architected for implementation across smartphones and mobile devices, as well as automotive, healthcare and other edge-of-network applications.

The product benefits OEM licensees and the market-at-large, including financial services, healthcare, automotive, enterprise and government sectors, by delivering a solution to mitigate security threats.

EyeLock is an iris authentication company seeking to reduce fraud and identity theft focusing on access control, border solutions and transportation to advanced banking and payments applications.