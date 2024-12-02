EyeLock brings iris biometrics to smart cards

The system works with EyeLock’s nano NXT access control solution, which uses iris biometrics for authentication and is capable of scanning as many as 20 individuals per minute. The solution would take that data and transfer it to EV1 smart cards, with one user per card, allowing for a biometric access control solution that eliminates the need for biometric databases. Moreover, administrators can enroll users via ‘myris’, the company’s plug-and-play USB iris scanner.

The yet-unnamed solution will be presented at the ISC West conference in Las Vegas, held between 6-8 April 2106.

EyeLock is a US-based company which provides identity-based products and technology, from access control, border solutions and transportation to banking and payments applications.