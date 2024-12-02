EyeLock and Wistron NeWeb team up for iris authentication solution

As per the agreement, Wistron NeWeb will embed EyeLocks patented iris authentication technology into an array of consumer and enterprise devices for applications across PCs, set-top boxes, network devices and automotive sectors. WNC will design, develop and market EyeLock-enabled modules, to be sold to the market-at-large, as well as incorporated into reference designs of devices for OEM customers.

EyeLock provides security with EyeLock ID technology. The companys technology enables the secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLocks software has been integrated across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords.

Wistron NeWeb Corporation provides design and manufacturing of advanced wireless communication products.