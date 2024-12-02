EyeLock and Sticky Password team up to provide myris authentication

Through this partnership, users will be able to have the security assurance of EyeLock’s myris device applied to their existing online accounts.

The myris biometric device connects to a computer via USB and enables Windows 7, Windows 8 and Mac OS device users to authenticate via iris scan. Now that it’s integrated with Sticky Password’s solution, the myris is plugged in, used to enroll a user and then scans through the browsers on the device for stored login information. It then creates a database containing websites, usernames and passwords, to be used for account access when a user authenticates with her irises.

Established in 2006, EyeLock is a provider of iris-based identity authentication technology solutions. The company has become a member of the FIDO Alliance in June 2013.