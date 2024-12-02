EY teams up with Moody's to augment risk management

Financial institutions frequently encounter intricate risk and regulatory issues due to evolving supervisory mandates and shifts in business models. The EY-Moody's Alliance helps clients leverage data and analytics to understand their markets, customers, and operations. This facilitates them in effectively measuring and managing credit, market, liquidity, operational, actuarial, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.











The collaboration brings together EY teams’ consulting capabilities with Moody’s Analytics tools, models, and data across risk domains. This will help provide clients with trusted and extensive data from a technology solutions and data provider, as well as implementation support.

Officials from EY said that working together with Moody’s will help organisations make informed decisions with greater confidence. This Alliance supports EY clients to better understand and manage their financial crime, financial, operational, and ESG risks. EY teams are now in an even stronger position to help clients navigate the complexities of the digital age and achieve their goals.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Moody’s said that aligning EY US’ consulting capabilities with Moody’s data and technology solutions will provide customers with a 360-degree view of their businesses, strengthening their ability to anticipate and manage risk. They are confident that the Alliance will create significant value for their business and look forward to working with EY US.





