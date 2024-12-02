Experian, Touch Bank to launch fraud prevention solution

Experians FraudNet is a scalable solution for the prevention of online fraud. The platform identifies fraudsters who open fake accounts, take over accounts of existing customers, or make fraudulent online transactions. It helps to minimise the risks of fraud and losses through recognition of devices used to access online services and monitoring of the related activities. and servicing transactions.

Touch Bank is performing a trial run of FraudNet, using it for all online applications for credit facilities. The technology allows them to recognize the device that was used for filling in the application form, and to match it against the black list of electronic devices and assess to what extent this device corresponds to the profile of the potential customer.

Experian is a global information services group listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.