Experian partners with NeuroID





Following this announcement, NeuroID’s behavioural analytics will be available through Experian’s fraud prevention services, including the PreciseID product and the CrossCore solution. The behavioural analytics tool is expected to provide frictionless fraud prevention capabilities in order to effectively combat identity theft, protect against AI-enabled bots, and deter fraud ring attacks, while also ensuring a faster and more efficient experience for users.

NeuroID analyses customers’ real-time behaviour, such as mouse movements, typing speed, and keystrokes in order to determine if there is a fraudulent or genuine intention. This aims to capture the underlying behaviour patters of fraud rings, bots, or other online threads and bad actors, as well as identify warning sighs before they strike the client. In addition, the companies will focus on optimising customer experience by improving the overall onboarding process.

CrossCore represents a product that was developed in order to improve the manner in which users verify identities and prevent various fraud losses by orchestrating a secure layered defence approach. This leverages technology, analytics, and data to have instant decision-making strategies. In addition, PreciseID can be leveraged in order to provide real-time identity verification and targeted fraud signals and scores to clients, such as identity theft, synthetic identity, and first-party fraud.







Experian’s recent strategy of development

Experian represents a company that aims to design opportunities for clients and businesses that leverage data in order to manage their information safely and maximise opportunities. The firm had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Experian announced its partnership with what3words in order to optimise retail deliveries. It addressed validation solution that was set to improve the manner in which businesses around the world achieved trusted data and built a more detailed view of customer by validating, formatting, and enriching addresses in the real-time at checkout. This strategic deal was also expected to allow clients and customers to have the option to supplement their exact delivery location by typing their what3words address into the search field. This aimed to optimise the way retailers and logistics companies that had a precise location insight from their users functioned, as they also offered a quick and efficient delivery, even in areas that were hard to find.

According to the information published in the press release, the collaboration also gave Experian clients the needed address and location information they needed in a single service, which gave them the possibility to simplify their operations and deliver to the right customer.

Earlier in the same month, Experian announced its collaboration with Moneythor in order to offer data-driver solutions and services for financial institutions and banks. The strategic deal happened at a time when many Australian clients were grappling with rising cost-of-living pressures, which had a notable impact on their overall ability to meet credit repayments. The companies aimed to provide banks and FIs with a secure and efficient range of personalised recommendations, prompts, and insights in order to assist customers and improve the manner in which they manage their finances.

Experian was set to optimise clients’ transaction data as well, which could be leveraged by Moneythor to generate accurate and extensive transaction insights in the Australian market.



