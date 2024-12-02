Experian launches technology for security and authenticity

The CrossCore platform is deployed in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model that is delivered from Experians data centers in the US and the UK. The Experian data centers are in effect providing a private cloud infrastructure that helps keep data secure.

Steve Platt, executive VP of fraud and identity at Experian, said CrossCore is an open plug and play platform for the entire landscape of fraud and identification services.

Experian provides information that is used for identification and fraud services. For example, when individuals fill out an application form for a service, Experians data can help verify that they are who they say they are.

Among the existing Experian products that can integrate with CrossCore are FraudNet for account opening, Hunter for application fraud detection, Prove-ID for international identity verification and Precise ID for US identity verification.

Experian is a global information services group listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Experian is a partner in the UK governments Verify ID system.