Experian launches cross-channel fraud platform

The platform combines Experian’s Precise ID, a risk-based authentication service, with FraudNet, a global fraud detection and prevention service from 41st Parameter, a company Experian recently acquired.

The combined offering provides organizations with a way to authenticate consumers at multiple touch-points online.

The platform combines several features including:

• Identity authentication - The risk-based approach considers credit data, noncredit data, questions, scores and analytics, leveraging Experians analytics and scoring expertise. Custom and configurable rules that support your credit, fraud and compliance policies with Fair Credit Reporting Act and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act compliance aids in meeting mandated government and industry regulations;

• Device intelligence - The Precise ID with FraudNet platform enables clients to recognize known returning customers, authenticate new legitimate customers and flag fraudulent threats. By leveraging more than 100 device intelligence attributes and more than 500 actionable rules, Precise ID with FraudNet looks for suspicious and inconsistent device characteristics without the use of any cookies;

• Link analysis tool - Investigators can rapidly assess the authenticity of the transaction or group of transactions. For example, the tool can identify common customer information and billing data, including name, multiple phones, multiple addresses and multiple email addresses from the same device, even if no other information is the same;

• Risk analyzer - Reduce acceptance of bad accounts without negatively impacting profits via a highly customizable rules engine that is configurable to a companys risk appetite to appropriately manage cross-channel risk in a portfolio;

• Investigator workbench – simplifies case management via an online user interface. Precise ID with FraudNet also incorporates detection tools and full audit trails to decrease investigator training times, reduce the volume of manually reviewed transactions and save time and resources in the review process.

