Experian has made a strategic investment in Resistant AI to launch an APP fraud prevention solution for the UK financial services sector.

The collaboration brings together Experian's data and technology capabilities with Resistant AI's AI modelling and anomaly detection tools, with the stated aim of strengthening the fraud and financial crime solutions available to financial institutions in the UK.

The partnership's first initiative will be an authorised push payment (APP) fraud prevention solution designed specifically for the UK market. According to Experian's Fraud and FinCrime report, APP fraud is the most commonly reported fraud type among UK businesses, identified by 47% of respondents as the primary threat they encounter.

Addressing a cross-disciplinary fraud challenge

APP fraud operates at the boundary between fraud and anti-money laundering (AML), exploiting money-mule networks and real-time cross-bank transfers to evade detection. Addressing it at scale requires visibility into transaction counterparties across multiple institutions, a process made more complex by existing privacy and data-sharing regulations.

In addition, the joint solution is expected to draw on Resistant AI's models to detect fraud and money laundering behaviours in real time. It is designed to complement existing transaction monitoring systems, enabling businesses to identify and stop suspicious transactions before they are processed. The product is also intended to surface previously unknown attack methods without disrupting current processes or requiring costly transformation programmes.

David Bates, Managing Director of Credit and Verification Services at Experian UK&I, noted that the growing complexity of financial crime requires financial institutions to adopt technologies that improve their visibility and responsiveness. He stated that the partnership is aimed at helping institutions address sophisticated fraud and money laundering techniques while protecting both their operations and their customers.

Martin Rehak, CEO of Resistant AI, pointed to the growing use of AI by financial criminals to scale attacks across a large number of victims, and noted the convergence of fraud and AML as a critical challenge for the sector. He stated that APP fraud can transition into money laundering in under five seconds, rendering traditional rule-based detection engines increasingly ineffective. It was also added that integrating AI into financial crime prevention is no longer optional, and that the joint solution is designed to combine broad data coverage with real-time prevention capabilities.

The investment reflects a broader industry shift in fraud prevention, driven by the increasing inadequacy of rules-based detection against AI-enabled criminal techniques. With APP fraud representing the most prevalent fraud type among UK businesses, the solution addresses a specific and documented gap in the market.