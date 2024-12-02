Experian introduces fraud prevention platform to South Africa

CrossCore is a smart plug-and-play fraud platform that allows companies to connect their own solutions, Experian products and third-party vendors in one place to protect their customers from fraud threats.

Michelle Beetar, MD at Experian SA, says in todays hyper-connected world where it is possible for businesses and consumers alike to undertake multiple transactions on several devices simultaneously, convenience is enhanced, but so is the likelihood of crime, especially fraud.

Experian is a global information services group listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Experian is a partner in the UK governments Verify ID system.