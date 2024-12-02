Experian hand over personal details in data breach





The company insists that the data breach has been ‘contained’ as no consumer credit information or financial information was obtained by the fraudster. As per Experian, it was duped into handing over consumer information such as ID numbers, telephone numbers, and physical and e-mail addresses to an individual who claimed to represent the credit bureau’s undisclosed client.

Experian said it had seized the hardware that the suspected fraudster had stored the personal information in, which was then ‘deleted’. However, it’s unclear if Experian launched criminal charges against the suspected fraudster.

According to Business Insider, Experian handed over the sensitive information to the suspected fraudster between 24 May and 27 May. The company detected the breach on 22 July, applied for the Anton Piller order on 13 August, and only publicly announced the data breach on 19 August.