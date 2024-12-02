Experian, Global Data Consortium team up for international identity verification





The aim of this collaboration is to transform customer onboarding journeys for both international and new-to-country customers. The agreement enables Experian clients to onboard customers rapidly, to strengthen anti-fraud measures and to meet KYC and AML compliance requirements.

By harnessing GDC’s global network of Consortium Members sourced from more than 50 countries around the world, clients are able to leverage their insights in order to accurately confirm the identity of customers who are based abroad. The solution will also assist individuals who are new to a country but are unable to access financial services, such as a bank account, because the financial provider lacks the necessary information to approve the application.