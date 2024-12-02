Experian DataLabs detects cards fraud with mathematical formulas

Predictive analytics, the mathematical formulas that find patterns and draws conclusions from the data, are being applied to applications ranging from smart cities to medicine to cybersecurity.

Experian scientists used neuro-embedding and natural language processing techniques to understand the ‘syntax’ of the credit card data, said Honghao Shan, a Ph.D. computer scientist. Transactions with odd syntax are analysed as potential fraud.

Experian DataLabs helps businesses solve strategic marketing and risk-management problems through data analysis process, research and development.