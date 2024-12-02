Experian adds Onfido face authentication for account opening

Face biometrics technology from Onfido will be used by people applying for loans or opening new bank accounts remotely as part of identity checks by Experian.

Onfido’s remote authentication technology allows people to prove their identity by submitting a photo of a government-issued identity document and a selfie for biometric matching.

A deal is expected soon with Experian, which provides identity-checking services to clients including Barclay’s the Co-Operative, HSBC, Lloyds, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.