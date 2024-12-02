Expedias Orbitz investigates over 880,000 payment cards data stolen

The travelling site, a subsidiary of Expedia, had discovered the suspected breach in a legacy system, noting that it may have exposed customer data that it collected between January 1, 2016, and December 22, 2017, resulting in the theft of details on 880,000 payment cards.

Moreover, a hacker may have accessed data tied to purchases, including customers’ names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses as well as gender, according to online publication Bank Info Security. Currently Orbitz is investigating the breach and has announced plans to offer breach victims one year of prepaid services to help monitor for fraud and other types of identity theft that may result from the suspected breach.

Orbitz was founded in 2001 by major airlines as a travel search engine and fare aggregation site to compete with Expedia, Travelocity and others. After a succession of owners, Orbitz was purchased in September 2015 by Expedia for USD 1.2 billion in cash as part of a move to better compete with Priceline, the online publication continues.