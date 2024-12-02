EVO Payments, ReD to provide an international fraud solution

The joint companies will deliver an integrated international payments fraud solution to existing and future EVO e-commerce merchants.

The alliance will leverage ReDs expertise in providing fraud solutions for all payment types and channels present in every part of the payments value chain, to deliver fraud prevention capabilities to EVOs e-commerce merchants across all of EVOs geographic and vertical markets, including retail, hospitality, gaming and financial services.

Prior to entering into this strategic partnership, ReD previously provided fraud prevention tools and services to Deutsche Card Services, a payments provider which EVO acquired in 2013, and ReD continues to support these merchants in Europe.

