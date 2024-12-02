Evident ID launches high-assurance identity verification solution

The new solution enables enterprises to reduce the risk of data breaches, prevent takeover and ultimately protect an organization from advanced threats.

The new solution has the following features:

higher assurance: enterprises can now obtain assurance verification by integrating Evident’s ID document verification offerings, facial biometrics with liveness detection and mobile network operator verification technologies.

verification cacuracy: Evident produces identity verification results based on data from more than 6,500 authoritative sources, helping enterprises corroborate personal data in order to move forward with self-service account recovery.

faster turnaround time: leveraging automation technology, Evident makes it easy for account holders to prove their identity so they can reset the credentials necessary for account recovery.

The solution will be generally available in the first quarter of 2020.