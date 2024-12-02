Everyware joins forces with Cybersource and Authorize.net

The partnership will power the payments processing for SMBs, while Everyware’s platform delivers two-way communication with secure payment options, to help customer relationships and boost revenue goals. Cybersource will power enterprise level businesses and Authorize.net will power SMBs.

When a customer orders items from the local shop, they need to opts (due to COVID-19 safety precautions) for curbside pickup. Once the order is ready, the shop texts to let them know, the customer arrives at the store and texts ‘I’ve arrived – Waiting in Parking Spot 1’, to which the shop text-replies ‘Coming right out’ along with a secure payment link. The customer pays from the comfort of their vehicle. The communication and payment by SMS are supported by Everyware while the payment processing, fraud management, and other valued payment gateway features are handled by Authorize.net for small businesses or Cybersource for enterprise.