



As per the information detailed in the press release, Everyware introduced its Identity Verification Solutions suite developed to mitigate the increasing payment fraud, while also improving the overall customer experience. The suite includes Identity Match and ID Document Verification tools and is set to provide security measures for businesses to integrate into their digital transactions.











Everyware’s development strategy

Considering the current environment, where losses due to fraudulent activities increased substantially and cybercriminals became more advanced in their operations, companies and consumers require a proactive approach to the payment experience. To support the minimisation of these difficulties, Everyware launched additional Identity Verification Solutions that can be integrated into digital invoicing and payment processes, putting transactions on hold if verification is not passed. Through these solutions, the company intends to safeguard businesses’ finances, while also advancing its commitment to data security and customer trust.



Moreover, representatives from Everyware underlined that, as cybercrime in the financial landscape is expanding, businesses need to protect their customers, patients, and partners against loss. The company’s new suite aims to solidify businesses’ defences against identity theft and fraud, while also ensuring a secure and consistent user experience across all digital financial interactions. The Identity Match solution conducts verification against Everyware’s US census and credit and credit bureau datasets, with it being available for implementation as part of digital invoice payment processing. In addition, the ID Document Verification service enables businesses to send a secure link via text to guide customers through a mobile interface for scanning and reviewing documents, while the Identity Liveness Checks allows companies to request a real-time selfie for performing a biometric match against the original ID document.



With its operations based in the US, Everyware currently offers services to more than 9,000 merchants, ISVs, ISOs, and resellers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. Through its platform, the company focuses on delivering a convenient and secure manner to move money while also improving merchants’ ability to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging.