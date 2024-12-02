EverSec, Covertix join forces to offer data-centric security

Covertix technology provides information protection for secure collaboration and data security. It discovers corporate IP no matter its location, onsite, cloud, device, or partners’ networks, while automatic and manual context-driven classification protects information and access in real time.

EverSec supports the network/infrastructure security, cyber, IR, infosec, and security operations center teams across those customers, to ensure their targeted environments are kept safe.

The Covertix solution delivers complete visibility, monitoring who did what, when, where, and how to corporate information, as it travels. It fortifies information access control with complete confidence, ensuring only the data owner determines who holds the key.

EverSec and Covertix will be working together to boost data protection, which is especially critical as not only threats increase but also as the regulatory environment focuses more strongly on security, as reflected in the discussions in the EU with GDPR.