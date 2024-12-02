Everlink, Interac announce multi-year extension to tokenization service provider agreement

According to the press release, since 2015, Everlink has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Interac while continuing to play a critical role as a member of the Interac TSP consortium. The platform enables Canada-based debit cardholders to make secure Interac Debit payments with their mobile device or mobile wallet through a process referred to as tokenization.

Therefore, throughout the payment lifecycle, the cardholder’s debit card number is replaced with a token, allowing third-party vendors to safely handle transaction information while cardholder credentials remain protected.

Moreover, with this new agreement in place until July 2025, Everlink will continue to maintain and operate the transaction gateway interface to and from the Interac TSP platform, routing services between Canadian issuers and acquirers via the Inter-Member Network (IMN) as well as credential fulfillment for all issuers.