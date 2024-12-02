Everett customer TomTom receives consumer identity award

TomTom is a navigation, traffic, mapping, and GPS-focused company that uses the ForgeRock Identity Platform to secure the identities of consumers, devices, and things, worldwide.

Originally, TomTom’s solution for Identity and Access Management was proprietary and did not follow industry standards. However, the growth of the IoT in the automotive space meant that navigation was no longer solely delivered on hardware manufactured by TomTom or on a dedicated navigation solution.

TomTom turned to ForgeRock to unify their approach of managing the identity of users, devices, and things. Working with identity systems integrator and ForgeRock partner, Everett, TomTom has migrated to the ForgeRock Identity Platform to manage its digital identities worldwide.