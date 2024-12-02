EverCompliant raises USD 35 million, rebrands as EverC

According to EverC’s calculations, some USD 500 billion is laundered annually through fraudulent ecommerce transactions. Furthermore, according to the company, there are 6 to 10 million online merchants that are currently using the payment system to process transactions without the knowledge or consent of the financial institution they are processing through.

The company has also rebranded as EverC to better align its name with a broader mission to reduce online crime and empower ecommerce growth by leveraging its intelligence capabilities.