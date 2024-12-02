EverC has partnered with AWS to support optimisation with GenAI technology, improving risk management solutions for financial institutions and online platforms.

EverC started to introduce GenAI into its core solutions, while maintaining optimal and scaling risk management for acquiring banks, payment processors, and online marketplaces. By leveraging AWS's GenAI solutions, EverC can use AI to detect and eliminate online fraud.

Through a multi-model approach, EverC deploys AI to:

Fully automate processes, optimising efficiency and reducing the need for manual intervention;

Classify merchants, MCCs, content, categories, and products accurately;

Add new features and functionality for a dynamically evolving solution;

Achieve precision comparable to human analysis, while being efficient in terms of time, cost, and resources;

Identify novel patterns and anomalies for a comprehensive understanding of risk;

Adapt to customers' risk tolerance and business goals, as well as changes in regulations and industry trends.

Collaborating with AWS for AI optimisation

According to the company, AI is an important driver of EverC’s growth and scalability. Through the implementation of automated processes, the firm experiences accelerated development, reduced production latency, and optimised operational and cost efficiencies. EverC believes that AI enables growth, overcoming the limitations associated with linear growth models that are dependent on the number of analysts.

Looking forward, EverC will continue to develop AI-driven technology to address the increasingly complex challenges of payments and ecommerce. The company plans to shift more classification tasks into Gen-AI based on AWS Bedrock, testing and evaluating various models, and building agentic systems for proactive, complex, and autonomous systems.

Partnering with AWS allows EverC to optimise the use of AI technology and aligns with AWS’s goal of augmenting Generative AI to improve innovation globally.