Europol supports EU project against payment card fraud

The project has resulted in the arrest of 59 individuals, 32 prosecutions and 17 convictions as well as the disruption of five organized crime groups misusing electronic payments.

A total of 52,812 compromised card numbers were recovered during the operations, with estimated savings to the banking industry of over GBP 23 million. The EU-based criminals were misusing financial credentials in mainly remote overseas destinations.

The phenomenon of card-not-present (CNP) fraud is on the rise, accounting for 60% of all fraud losses on cards issued in the European Union, according to card fraud statistics published by the European Central Bank (ECB) in February 2014. An EU-funded project, dubbed Skynet, will be launched in February 2015, and will focus on international cooperation to combat online CNP fraud. Six EU Member States are involved in the project.