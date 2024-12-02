Europol seizes 292 internet domain names selling counterfeit products

The 292 domain names seized are part of project ‘In Our Sites (IOS) Transatlantic V’. The operation was coordinated by Europol for its partners (Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and the UK) and the HSI-led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) in Washington, DC, for the US.

Since August 2014, Europol and the IPR Center (NIPRCC) have received leads from trademark holders regarding the infringing websites, which were then circulated to law enforcement authorities in the participating countries.

The domain names seized are now in the custody of the governments involved in these operations. Visitors typing those domain names into their web browsers will find either a banner that notifies them of the seizure and educates them about the crime of willful copyright infringement, or the visitors will not be able to access the website anymore.