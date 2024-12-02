Europol, NCFTA partner to fight cybercrime

The scope of the MoU also includes the exchange of statistical data or trends relating to cybercrime. The MoU will allow for cooperation with regards to the Cyber Financial Program, dedicated to the identification, mitigation, and neutralisation of cyber threats to the financial services industry such as malware, phishing and social engineering for financial gain.

The two organisations also envisage collaborating on the Malware & Cyber Threats Program, whose purpose is to research, identify and provide timely alerts through data feeds and proactive intelligence on cyber threats under analysis.

In addition, the new agreement will strengthen cooperation with US federal law enforcement agencies, as the NCFTA works closely with them.