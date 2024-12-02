Europol joins the Global Cyber Alliance to fight cybercrime

To do so, the organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), enabling both to exchange information on cybercrime trends and joint international projects to increase cybersecurity.

The two organisations will partner to offer best practice recommendations that help organisations secure their networks and domains through the Internet Immunity project. Europol and GCA will initially focus on improving adoption of the DMARC email validation policies, a vital tool that enables organisations to authenticate email and prevent spoofed and fraudulent email.

Additionally, as part of the common efforts in the fight against cybercrime, GCA has agreed to sign up as a supporting partner of the No More Ransom project. Due to continuous interest from public and private sectors, a third enlargement of the No More Ransom project is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

During the meeting, Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) delivered presentations on key developments and the challenges ahead in the area of cybercrime.