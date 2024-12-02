European Parliament negotiates provisions for Digital Services Act against illegal online gambling

Coming to a decision, MEPs approved the provisions by 530 votes to 78, with 80 abstentions, with the legislation now moving onto the ‘trilogues’ stage, which will see negotiations between the Parliament, European Commission and Council of Europe.

First proposed by the European Commission in December 2020, the DSA has drafted the objective of creating a safer digital space accommodating protection of digital rights to tackle illegal products, services and content – such as black market online gambling – and enhance the transparency of algorithms and manage content moderation.

The provisions introduced by the Parliament this week include greater transparency and informed choice on the recipients of digital services; a prohibition of targeting or amplification techniques involving the data of minors for displaying advertising. A similar ban on use of special data categories which allow for the targeting of vulnerable groups has also been incorporated into the legislation.