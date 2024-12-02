European Commission rolls out the 8th European Cyber Security Month

Dubbed ‘Think Before U Click’, the campaign aims to help people remain aware of online risks and to have them get tools to become ‘more resilient and confident users of technology’. The month of October will be marked by different activities, including conferences, workshops, training sessions, general presentations, webinars, and online campaigns. The activities will be coordinated by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and the Commission, with support from member states and over 300 industry partners.

The official website of the ECSM campaign is cybersecuritymonth.eu but each member state will have its own dedicated webpage in their local language. Users will be able find tips and advice in 23 languages.

Similar in the US, the CISA and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) launched its 17th year National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) to continue to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across the country.

This year’s theme is ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.’, encouraging individuals and organisations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.