European Commission launches public consultation for eIDAS Regulation

These rules make it easier for citizens to access public services using electronic identification, such as e-signatures. The revision aims to improve its effectiveness, extend its benefits to the private sector, and promote trusted digital identities for all Europeans and create a secure and interoperable European Digital Identity which gives citizens control.

The eIDAS Regulation, fully in force since 2018, is the first and most advanced cross-border legal framework for cross-border electronic identification, authentication, and website certification within the EU. Since February 2020, EU citizens and companies in eight EU Member States can use their national eID across the EU and as of 2021, 55% of EU population will be covered.