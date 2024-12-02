European Commission details five-year crime cooperation, anti-trafficking plans

The EU executive set out a five-year roadmap of legislative proposals and initiatives designed to combat organised criminal gangs. The proposals need approval from EU countries and the European Parliament.

The Commission said 70% of criminal gangs operate in four or more EU countries and their revenues from trafficking arms, drugs or people, smuggling migrants, cybercrime, and other major offences amounted to EUR 139 billion in 2019, equivalent to 1% of EU gross domestic product.

According to Reuters, the Commission would set new anti-money laundering rules and update those for confiscating criminal profits. Today, only 1% of criminal assets are confiscated and a minor share of money laundering detected.

In the area of human trafficking, it will seek to set minimum EU rules on criminalising the knowing use of services exploiting trafficked people. EC will also discuss ways for internet companies to remove platforms used to recruit or exploit vulnerable people.