European Commission approves funding for cybersecurity

EU has put together EUR 450 million, which will be distributed in the coming years to businesses, universities, and other researchers who are interested in investigating pressing cybersecurity problems.

The recently founded European Cyber Security Organization will work together with everyone from tech companies to local governments to determine where the funding should go. The current plan is for the partnership to put out its first call for proposals in early 2017.

The commission identifies a number of areas that the partnership might focus on, including securing identities online, training workers on cybersecurity best practices, and developing new protections for cloud infrastructure. The Commission notes that over EUR 600 million has already been directed to cybersecurity projects.

One of the specific steps the commission outlines is making it easier to offer cybersecurity solutions throughout the EU. It seeks to establish a certification framework that will allow products and services to be certified once and then offered in any member state.