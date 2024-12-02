European Card Payment Association joins PCI Council to fight payment data theft

Supporting the shared goal of a single, globally unified data security standard, ECPA will collaborate on future versions of the global PCI Data Security Standard and advocate for the adoption of the PCI Standard by its members in conformance with European Union regulations.

With its strategic regional membership, ECPA joins more than 700 organisations and 28 board member companies and associations from around the world who contribute to the ongoing evolution of the PCI Security Standard.

The PCI Data Security Standard, widely known as PCI DSS, is used on every continent around the world as a model for building technical systems and business processes that protect against payment data theft.

As a Strategic Regional Member, ECPA will join weekly technical working group meetings, monthly meetings of the PCI Standards Committee, Board of Advisor meetings, and Community Meetings hosted by PCI. ECPA will also be meeting regularly with the Council’s Executive Committee.

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security.

The European Card Payment Association is a representative voice for European domestic card schemes and organisations which manage essential functions such as type approval of devices used in the payment value chain.