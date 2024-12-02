European biometrics market to grow at CAGR 17.25% in 2014-2018

The “Biometrics Market in Europe 2014-2018” report calculates the market size of the European biometrics market based on the revenue generated from biometrics solution sales. Key topics analyzed include the leading drivers that impact the growth of the European biometrics market, the major challenges faced by vendors and the market at large and the top emerging trends.

The report provides an overview of the vendor landscape as well as an in-depth analysis of the market’s four largest vendors, including 3M Cogent, Cognitec Systems, NEC Corp., and Safran.

The survey analyzes five key regions in Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Poland.

