European Banking Authority hit by cyberattack

The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with its ICT provider, a team of forensic experts and other relevant entities. As the vulnerability is related to the EBA’s email servers, access to personal data through emails held on that servers may have been obtained by the attacker, the online press release continues.

The EBA is working to identify what, if any, data was accessed. Where appropriate, the EBA will provide information on measures that data subjects might take to mitigate possible adverse effects. As a precautionary measure, the EBA has decided to take its email systems offline. Further information will be made available in due course.

Update 8 March 2021: The EBA investigation is still ongoing, and the association is deploying additional security measures and close monitoring in view of restoring the full functionality of the email servers.

At this stage, the EBA email infrastructure has been secured and EBA’s analyses suggest that no data extraction has been performed. Furthermore, the association has no indication to think that the breach has gone beyond their email servers.