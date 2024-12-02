European Association for Biometrics introduces research initiative

The initiative is modelled after the US-based Center for Identification Technology Research.

The initiative is designed to further European R&D in biometrics by establishing a direct cooperation between European research institutes, industry and end users. The EAB-CITeR Consortium operates as an independent consortium, established as an EAB Committee.

At every annual meeting, research institutes will have the chance to present their proposals to an EAB-CITeR selection committee comprised of end users and companies, delivered in a 10-minute pitch that provides a brief description of their objectives, outcomes and methods.

The EAB-CITeR Consortium is operated by the Swiss Center for Biometrics Research and Testing.