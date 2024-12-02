Eurocert selects Cryptomathic Signer for eIDAS-certified electronic signatures

Using Signer, Eurocert can assist its public and private sector clients to access online applications and digitally sign legally binding documents at any time and from anywhere.

The remote QES service has been delivered in concert with Cryptomathic partner, ESYSCO, which provided integration services together with a web application PDF signing portal and a cardless desktop application for signing locally with keys being kept remotely. In the next phase, a remote video identification solution for simplified and mobile customer onboarding will also be implemented, according to the official press release.

Signer places the Signature Activation Module (SAM) inside the Hardware Security Module (HSM), which means that the signing payload can only be executed from inside the protected cryptographic environment. Signer also offers What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality, which provides strong non-repudiation and addresses long term validation signature profiles for XML or PDF documents.