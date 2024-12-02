Eurobank signs agreement with Accenture to pursue digital transformation

Accenture will provide technology transformation and delivery services for an ‘intelligent infrastructure’ based on an IaaS platform that will support the bank’s core functions, including deposits and loans, online banking, transaction processing, and credit card and debit services.

The initiative is designed to support the group’s digital transformation program and enable its growth in Southern and Eastern Europe by boosting service levels and reducing the costs of its subsidiary infrastructure.

Accenture has provided consulting and outsourcing services to Eurobank for over 15 years. The agreement deepens a longstanding relationship between Eurobank and Accenture in IT infrastructure services.

Accenture is a multinational management consulting services company providing services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.