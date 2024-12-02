EUDI releases technical Toolbox towards digital identity wallet prototypes

This technical backbone, developed by Member States in close collaboration with the Commission, will be the basis to engineer a prototype wallet that can be used for testing in a variety of use-cases.











What is the Toolbox for?

The Toolbox will complement the legislative proposal on a trusted and secure Digital Identity and is a crucial first step that will enable the creation of a robust framework for digital identification and authentication based on common standards across the EU. It aims to ensure a high level of trust in digital transactions in Europe. Member States will keep working closely with the Commission to continuously update the Toolbox.

The requirements and specifications set out in the Toolbox are not mandatory for member states until the legislative proposal on the European Digital Identity Wallet has been adopted by the co-legislators.





EU supports the digitalisation of services

At the same time, the commission is also supporting large-scale pilots, under the Digital Programme, with up to EUR 50 million of co-financing to address high-priority use-cases for the wallet, including the mobile driving licence, eHealth, payments, and education/professional qualifications. The pilots are expected to start in the first half of 2023.

The European Digital Identity Wallet will provide a secure and convenient way for European citizens and business to identify themselves when needed for accessing digital services, at the click of a button on their phone. They will be able to securely store and use data for all sorts of services, such as checking in at the airport, renting a car, opening a bank account, or when logging in to their account on large online platforms. In addition, the EUDI Wallet will allow citizens to store credentials, such as a mobile driving licence, professional licences, eHealth, or educational credentials.