EU: new cybercrime taskforce is about to set off

The decision comes briefly after the UKs National Crime Agency led the annihilation of the destructive Shylock Trojan and a month (June 2014) after ‘Operation Tovar against the CryptoLocker and Gameover Zeus botnets.

The group will be run by Andy Archibald, deputy head of the UKs National Cyber Crime Unit, and its board will comprise senior figures from EC3, the FBI, the NCA and Germanys Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

The group will focus on cross-border cybercrime investigations against botnets, banking Trojans and the darknet, among other operations into cybercrime.

Cyber-crime police investigators from Austria, France, US, UK, France, Holland, Germany, France and Italy will reside permanently at the centre and will be charged with building criminal cases, while other investigators are expected to come as far afield as Australia, Canada and Columbia.

The European Unions own European Cybercrime Task Force (EUCTF), which is made up of the heads of cybercrime units from all the EU member states as well as Europol, Eurojust and the European Commission, will monitor progress of the pilot. Should it prove successful, the eventual aim could be to accommodate investigators from all 28 EU member states. Specific terms on the principles of the group are currently being drafted.

