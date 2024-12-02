EU may tighten data privacy laws for US companies

The draft legislation would require individuals to consent explicitly before businesses could share their personal data. It would also broaden the so-called right to be forgotten. The legislation is being negotiated within the EU and must pass through several political hurdles before it could take effect.

European authorities also are considering scrapping an agreement between the US and EU known as safe harbor. The accord allows American companies to collect data generated by their European customers, but the EU Parliament and German regulators have suggested ending it. This change could go into effect at any moment.