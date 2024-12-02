EU Digital Identity Wallet secures provisional agreement

The European Commission has expressed its satisfaction with the provisional political agreement between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union regarding the fundamental aspects of the proposal for a legal framework governing the European Digital Identity. At the heart of this innovative framework lies a personal digital wallet, which takes the form of a secure and convenient mobile app. This app will enable all European Union citizens, residents, and businesses to gain reliable access to public and private online services across Europe.

The EU Digital Identity Wallet heralds a transformation in the realm of digital identification, granting Europeans the ability to exercise control over their personal data through the ease and convenience of a mobile application. Individuals will be able to utilise online services and provide their identity credentials while retaining full authority over their personal information.

European Commission commits EUR 46 million to develop the project

To facilitate the development and improvement of the EU Digital Identity Wallet, the Commission has already committed EUR 46 million from the Digital Europe Programme to support four extensive pilot projects. These pilots, launched on 1 April 2023, will explore the application of the EU Digital Identity Wallet in various everyday scenarios, including the utilisation of mobile driving licences, e-health services, payments, and educational and professional qualifications. The insights gained from these pilots will contribute to the improvement of the wallet's technical specifications.

To ensure that Member States are prepared to implement the EU Digital Identity Wallet within the timeframe stipulated by the Regulation, the Commission is collaborating with Member States to create a Toolbox encompassing the technical aspects required to construct a prototype European Digital Identity Wallet app. The initial version of this Toolbox was made available on GitHub in February 2023 and will continue to be updated. Once the legislative process concerning the European Digital Identity framework has been finalised, adherence to the requirements and specifications outlined in the Toolbox will be mandatory.

Formal approval of the EU Digital Identity framework to follow

Moving forward, additional technical work is necessary to finalise the legal text in accordance with the provisional political agreement. Subsequently, the agreement will undergo formal approval by both the European Parliament and the Council. Once adopted, the European Digital Identity framework will become effective on the 20th day following its publication in the Official Journal.

The EU Digital Identity Wallet aligns with the objectives outlined in the 2030 Digital Decade policy program, which outlines Europe's aspirations for digital transformation by the year 2030. This wallet is instrumental in attaining the targets set forth in the Digital Decade, particularly in relation to the availability of all key public services online, granting citizens access to their online health records, and ensuring universal access to secure privacy-enhancing electronic identification (eID).

Building upon the existing cross-border legal framework for trusted digital identities, the eIDAS Regulation, which was adopted in 2014, the EU Digital Identity Wallet represents an enhanced framework that expands the benefits of secure and convenient digital identity to the private sector and mobile usage.

Key figures have also expressed their support for the EU Digital Identity Wallet. Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, emphasised the convenience and safety offered by the wallet, stating that it empowers individuals to manage personal digital documents and access online services securely and effortlessly. Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market, highlighted the transformative impact of the wallet, asserting that it would empower citizens, give them control over their data, and strengthen Europe's technological autonomy. He further emphasized the transparent and secure nature of the solution, assuring the public that their personal data will remain protected as they navigate the digital landscape.

With the provisional agreement now in place, Europe is poised to enter a new era of trusted and secure digital identity, revolutionising the way citizens and businesses engage with online services. The EU Digital Identity Wallet seeks to integrate convenience, safety, and privacy.