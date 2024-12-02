EthosPay launches new system to fight friendly fraud

With the introduction of EthosPay’s new chargeback mitigation and representation system, the company aims to fight on behalf of merchants who are hit by friendly fraud and attempt to prevent chargebacks from occurring by providing merchants with an alert when one is filed, offering a small window in which they can attempt to resolve the chargeback and avoid additional charges.

This service helps to eliminate the risk of chargebacks becoming too costly for an online merchant and the even greater risk of too many chargebacks prompting the closure of a merchant account.

Steven Braun, EthosPay Merchant Services Director, said friendly fraud places many of company’s clients’ businesses under serious threat. In response to this, EthosPay has migrated a chargeback mitigation system into its portfolio of services which could potentially save online merchants from fraud losses.

EthosPay is a credit card merchant processing solution for low and high risk businesses. Merchant processing solutions offered by EthosPay include chargeback prevention help, chargeback alert system, secure payment gateway, unique processing solutions, advanced fraud scrubbing, virtual terminal, Echeck services and API integration.