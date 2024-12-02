Ethoca to eliminate chargebacks with new Integrated Solution Suite

Ethoca’s suite of products – including Ethoca Eliminator, Ethoca Alerts and Enhanced Representments – can mitigate up to 90% of chargebacks from genuine fraud, friendly (or first-party) fraud and false claims.

Ethoca’s new solution suite aims to solve the ecommerce friction and customer experience problem through three lines of defence. The first line of defence is Ethoca Eliminator a new solution that allows card issuers to tap into deep merchant intelligence (shopping cart details, IP address, account details, etc.) at the first moment a cardholder clicks on a transaction in their mobile banking app or calls into their bank to question a transaction. This process allows cardholders to recognize their own transactions, regardless of whether the intention to dispute is innocent or malicious.

The second line of defence in Ethoca’s suite is Ethoca Alerts – the company’s flagship product introduced in 2010. If during the Eliminator process a cardholder still insists on disputing the transaction, card issuers participating in Ethoca’s network will provide confirmation of fraudulent or disputed transactions to Ethoca. Card issuers who use the service benefit by avoiding chargeback processing costs and recovering fraud losses, including 3D Secure and low-value transaction write-offs.

The third line of defence is Enhanced Representments, which is an automated solution focused on disputing chargebacks responsibly based on Ethoca’s deep understanding of chargeback processing and compelling evidence rules. It enables merchants to fight only those chargebacks supported by the right compelling evidence and without creating downstream pain for card issuers who are often impacted by indiscriminate representment behaviours.

Ethoca is a provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks.